Angola: Carnival 2024 - Minister Recommends Preservation of Cultural Identity

Luanda — The Minister of Culture and Tourism, Filipe Zau, recommended to young people to preserve Angolan cultural identity without neglecting the component of modernity, taking into account globalization.

According to the minister, this action can make the Carnival of Luanda attract the international community, which will be an asset to Angolan tourism.

'Every culture in itself has an attraction for tourism. Therefore, it is necessary to encourage these actions', said the government official who witnessed, this Sunday, the class B parade of the 46th edition of the Luanda carnival.

In this regard, Filipe Zau guaranteed that the Ministry of Culture and Tourism will continue to associate culture with the promotion of national tourism, through policies and other actions.

In the New Marginal of Luanda, the governor valued the appeals of class B carnival groups, transmitted through songs and dances, in the parades.

Filipe Zau considered the themes that focus, above all, on the preservation of Angolan culture and the country's socioeconomic development to be interesting.

For him, the spirit of carnival focuses on preserving habits and customs, to preserve the identity of people.

The minister considered the initiatives of groups that aim to conserve Angolan culture to be fundamental.

The 46th edition of the Luanda carnival has 13 groups in class A, the same number in B and 17 in the children's class.

The first classified in class A will receive the amount of 15 million Kwanzas as a prize, contrary to the five million in the 2023 edition.

The second ranked will receive 10 million Kwanzas and the third five million. In class B, the first classified will receive five million, the second three million and the third classified the amount of two million kwanzas.

For the Children's class, the organization will award the winners the sum of eight million, six million and four million, respectively.

The jury, made up of 21 members, will evaluate seven categories such as allegory, song, dance, panel, support phalanx, court and commander. ANM/OHA/DOJ