Uganda: Government Ready to Table Bills On Merging Agencies

Kampala, Uganda — The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, revealed that the government will table Bills next week aimed at providing for the rationalization of agencies under four sectors of the country.

The proposed Bills include the Rationalization of Government Agencies (Education Sector) (Amendments) Bill, 2024 and the Rationalization of Government Agencies (Internal Affairs Sector) (Amendments) Bill, 2024.

Also, to be tabled will be the Rationalization of Government Agencies (Natural Resources and Environment Sector) (Amendments) Bill, 2024 as well as the Rationalization of Government Agencies (Works and Transport Sector) (Amendments) Bill, 2024.

Nabbanja said this during the plenary sitting on Thursday, 08 February 2024, while tabling the business that the government intends to bring to Parliament.

The Bills come at a time when the government has been put on the spot by legislators over what they termed as piecemeal amendments to the Constitution in a bid to merge some government agencies.

Particularly in November 2023, MPs challenged the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023 that entailed provisions to merge the Equal Opportunities Commission with the Uganda Human Rights Commission.