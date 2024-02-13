Kenya: Pending Bills Committee to Submit Report to the National Treasury

Nairobi — The Pending Bills Verification Committee will today release its status report before the National Treasury.

The special committee tasked with scrutinizing and analyzing the existing national government unsettled bills is expected to give recommendations that will help the government settle its arrears.

As of January 31, 2024, a total of 1,537 companies had submitted unpaid pending bill requests to the state worth Sh145.5 billion.

The claims were distributed to 38 Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs).

Out of the 1,537 claims, 309 were for goods, 995 for services, 1,197 for work, and 2 were for employee- or labour-related requests.

Edward Ouko, chairman of the Committee, assured that the public would be well informed of the quantum of the eligible pending bills and the policy recommendations to the government in clearing the bills.

The committee status report comes at a time when the state is finding it hard to clear arrears owed to private and government businesses.