Kenyan, African Airlines Expected to Carry 98 Million Passengers in 2024

Nairobi — Kenyan airlines and other African carriers are expected to carry nearly 100 million passengers this year as demand is projected to rise.

The latest data from the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) shows that airlines on the continent will ferry 98 million passengers in 2024.

Since November 2023, traffic carried by African airlines has exceeded the 2019 level.

Regarding cargo, 149.6 million kilograms were moved to and from Africa in November 2023, among which African airlines represented 30.8 percent.

"At some major African airports (Johannesburg, Nairobi, Addis Ababa, Lusaka, Cairo, Casablanca, Abidjan and Lagos), intra-Africa connectivity reached or exceeded pre-Covid level since December 2022," AFRAA said.

AFRAA also says that African airlines last year posted increased earnings, narrowing the income gap compared to 2022.

"The full year 2023 revenue shortfall of African airlines will be around US$200m or less, compared to 2019 full year," it adds.

"The 2022 full year passenger's revenue gap was US$3.5 billion for all African airlines combined, compared to 2019."

However, AFRAA states that the Jet A1 price continues to fluctuate marginally from week to week.

"The global average jet A1 price ended the week of 19 Jan 2023 up 2% at $108.92/bbl."