Rwanda: New Festival to Position Kigali As a Global Cultural Hub

From February 16 — 25, more than 200 artistes from 25 nations will convene in Kigali for the inaugural edition of 'Kigali Triennial Festival', a celebration of African arts and culture that aims to position the Rwandan capital as a global cultural hub.

The Kigali Triennial, which will take place every three years, is jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Arts in collaboration with the City of Kigali and the Rwanda Arts Initiative.

Under the theme "Where art, knowledge, and economy converge," the event will showcase dynamic artistic talent, foster international collaboration and position Kigali as a global cultural hub.

"This festival coming to Rwanda demonstrates the country's commitment to fostering arts," City Mayor Samuel Dusengiyumva told journalists in a press conference on Monday, February 12.

According to Sandrine Umutoni, the Minister of State for Youth and Arts, hosting the festival shows the government's commitment to supporting arts as a means of promoting youth development.

"The Government of Rwanda acknowledges the vital role of arts in youth development and actively supports artistic endeavors such as the Kigali Triennial," Umutoni said.

"Art can be an important force capable of strengthening our national unity, while also acting as a catalyst for job creation, economic prosperity, and contributing to the overall enrichment of our society's cultural heritage."

Umutoni said that the festival is an opportunity for the city of Kigali to showcase how far arts can reach in terms of creating bonds between different cultures. It is not just an opportunity to highlight what arts in Rwanda have to offer, but also establish strong partnerships with different countries.

The inaugural edition of Kigali Triennial Festival will be held at various sites including Car Free Zone Center, Kigali Conference and Exhibition Village (former Camp Kigali), Canal Olympia, Club Rafiki and Cine Elmay (Mayaka).

The festival will provide the audience a diverse programme featuring 60 performances, exhibitions and events across music, dance, fashion, theatre, film, gastronomy and visual arts among others.

Beyond the performances from local to international artists, the Kigali Triennial Festival will offer forums, workshops and masterclasses for cultural professionals and the public alike.

Explaining the significance of the festival, Dusengiyumva called on city residents to turn up in big numbers and discover what the city has to offer in a world of entertainment.

"We encourage city residents to show up in big numbers for performances that will take place and, given the variety of the schedule, we are confident they will discover something that suits them perfectly," said Dusengiyumva.

The Kigali Triennial will not only create a lively atmosphere in Kigali but also advance the entertainment scene in Rwanda. It is also expected to position Kigali as a hub not only for services and conferences but also for entertainment, the City Mayor added.