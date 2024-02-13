Kenya: Win for Kenya's Conservation Efforts As 21 Eastern Black Rhinos Translocated to Loisaba Conservancy

Nairobi — A significant stride in conservation has been achieved with the successful translocation of 21 eastern black rhinos to Loisaba Conservancy, aimed at safeguarding the species from extinction.

On January 24, Kenya Wildlife Services (KWS) and its partners initiated one of the largest translocation exercises of black rhinos from Nairobi National Park, Ol Pejeta, and Lewa conservancies to Loisaba Conservancy.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua flagged off the 18-day operation, conducted by highly trained capture and veterinary experts, to establish a new breeding ground for the rhino species.

KWS veterinarians first tranquilized the animals in batches of three, transported them by lorry, and released them the same day in Loisaba, Laikipa County.

A total of 11 females and 10 males were carefully selected and translocated to establish a new, viable breeding population.

The decision to designate Loisaba Conservancy as the sanctuary for black rhinos is backed by historical information and intensive research to prevent a repeat of the failed translocation in 2018.

Ten out of fourteen black rhinos translocated from Nairobi and Nakuru National Park to Tsavo National Park died shortly after consuming water with significantly higher salt levels.

Key stakeholders such as The Nature Conservancy, San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, Space for Giants, Elewana Collection, Ol Pejeta Conservancy, Lewa Conservancy, and local communities supported the translocation effort.

"I am elated to be associated with this momentous effort to secure more space for this cornerstone species. Limited space in sanctuaries has led to suppressed growth rates due to competition for space and resources, leading to prolonged age at first calving, prolonged inter-calving intervals, and more births of male calves, among other density-dependent factors," said KWS Director-General Erustus Kanga.

Why Loisaba Conservancy?

Before Loisaba became a conservancy, the last rhinos were poached out of the area 50 years ago. It offers an ideal rhino habitat, with a sanctuary covering an area of 104km2 within the conservancy's 58,000 acres, featuring low-profile fencing that allows other species to move freely.

The reintroduction of these 21 animals marks a significant milestone in the county's rhino recovery action plan.

Since 2019, Loisaba has undergone rigorous assessments to ensure its suitability to host the rhinos. A multidisciplinary team assessed the area's ecological carrying capacity and habitat suitability, concluding that the environment could host up to 40 individual rhinos.

"It's incredibly exciting to be part of the resettlement of rhinos to a landscape where they've been absent for 50 years," said Tom Silvester, CEO of Loisaba Conservancy. "I recognize the splendid role the KWS vet and entire translocation team played to oversee the successful return of this iconic species to this landscape, and we are committed to partnering with like-minded conservationists to raise rhino numbers in Kenya."

Rhino Conservation

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) Kenya Program Director Munira Bashir pledged unwavering support to the government and their partners in their efforts to protect the long-term survival of the endangered species.

"Surpassing the milestone of 1,000 rhinos within four decades is a significant accomplishment. Now, we aim to accelerate our progress towards a black rhino population of 2,000 through collaborative efforts with other conservation organizations," she said.

Space for Giants CEO and Founder Max Graham described the return of black rhinos to Loisaba as a sign of hope, given the area's history of poaching in the 1970s due to the illegal trade in their horns.

"The return of black rhinos to Loisaba is not only a testament to the effective leadership and skills of the Kenya Wildlife Service but also a demonstration of how impactful partnerships between governments and conservation NGOs can be for restoring, managing, and protecting our natural world," said Graham.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance chief conservation and wildlife health officer Nadine Lamberski added, "We play a multidimensional role in supporting this relocation, and we are honored to be a part of this transformative project that provides black rhinos with a protected area for them to thrive."

Kenya's eastern black rhinos have made a remarkable comeback, with an estimated 1,004 individuals. Kenya ranks third in black rhinoceros numbers after South Africa and Namibia, hosting approximately 80 percent of the entire world's surviving population.

Meanwhile, southern white rhinos continue to thrive in Kenya, with the current population standing at 971 individuals. Kenya plays a crucial role in efforts to save the northern white rhino from extinction.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts