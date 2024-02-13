Rwanda: Prosper Nkomezi to Launch Two Gospel Albums After Four Years

Renowned gospel musician Prosper Nkomezi has announced that he will release two albums 'Nzakingura' (I Will Open) and 'Nyigisha' (Teach Me) in a single concert on May 12, marking his first major performance since 2019.

Known for popular songs like 'Nzayivuga,' 'Humura,' and 'Nzayivuga among others, Nkomezi will add the two albums to his list from which he looks forward to cementing talent and spiritual devotion.

Nkomezi told the New Times that he is already "excited about the upcoming concert" which will take place at a yet-to-be confirmed venue.

The singer, one of the best in Rwanda, said that, through the concert, "attendees will be blessed, connected with God through worship, and have an opportunity to embrace Jesus as the King and Savior of their lives".

In a past interview, reflecting on his journey into music, Nkomezi recounted his early attraction for the art form, sharing stories from his childhood.

As a young boy, he demonstrated his passion by creatively repurposing jerry cans into makeshift music speakers. Despite these early signs, he initially overlooked his natural feeling towards music.

Growing up in a born-again christian family, Nkomezi's love for playing the piano often led to disagreements with his parents. However, he persisted, and within four months, he mastered the piano, earning opportunities to join various choirs as both a worshiper and a piano player.

His musical journey began with the ADEPR choir before transitioning to the Zion Temple Celebration Center.

In 2014, Nkomezi took advanced piano lessons from his uncle, a classical piano player, who recognized his potential and encouraged him to embark on a solo career.

The journey commenced with the release of his debut song, 'Sinzahwema,' in 2017, which garnered widespread acclaim.

Going forward, Nkomezi aspires to become an international artist, with a vision to spread his compositions beyond Kinyarwanda speakers and contribute to global evangelism.