Rwanda: Atelier Du Vin's Brunch - A Fusion of Culture, Cuisine and Community

In a city teeming with diverse lifestyles and vibrant entertainment, Kigali is becoming an emerging hub for those seeking new experiences. Among the many activities, fine dining is carving a niche for itself, offering residents and visitors alike options to choose from.

At the forefront of this culinary wave lies a timeless tradition: brunch.

Originating from the British hunt breakfast in the late 19th century, brunch has evolved into a mealtime ritual, blurring the lines between breakfast and lunch. The word itself, a portmanteau of "breakfast" and "lunch," found its popularity in the United States during the 1930s. Fast forward to present-day Kigali, and brunch has become a cornerstone of the city's social scene.

Nestled along KN3 Road, within the premises of Akagera Motors and Marketplace, Atelier du Vin emerges as one of the cool hotspots for Sunday brunch enthusiasts.

Upon arrival at the place on Sunday, February 11, guests were presented with a choice: indulge in the soft drinks option for Rwf30,000 or opt for the flowing alcohol package priced at Rwf50,000. The atmosphere exuded a sense of relaxation and enjoyment, with patrons already listening to tunes of 'Milly's Band,' a quartet whose renditions of popular songs garnered praise from attendees.

Catering to what could be aptly described as "Saturday-night carousers," the brunch affair commenced at noon, extending its offerings until 4pm to accommodate lingering revelers.

For those curious about the combination of morning and midday meals, a selection of teas, coffees, and juices awaited, providing a refreshing start before delving into heartier fare. From cakes, eggs and savoury sausages to delectable sandwiches and an assortment of juices, the breakfast menu called patrons to indulge in a leisurely feast.

Yet, the culinary journey did not end there. As guests transitioned to the lunch portion, they were welcomed with a buffet boasting flavors from Africa, Europe and Asia. Mindful of dietary preferences, the spread accommodated carnivores and vegetarians alike, with options varying from beef, chicken, steaks and fish to an array of vegetarian delights.

Blurring the boundaries between breakfast and lunch, the culinary spread featured an array of options to satisfy every palate.

Daddy Caspary, the manager at Atelier du Vin, has been working together with his friend and chef at the establishment, Chef d'Amour, to make the brunch experience worthwhile for the clients.

"In essence, brunch is for those who revel in Saturday night's festivities, affording them the luxury of a later start to their Sunday," Caspary said in an interview.

"Beyond this practical benefit, it transcends mere sustenance, it fosters joy and camaraderie among attendees. Here at Atelier du Vin, my colleague Chef d'amour and I strive to curate an unparalleled experience, with our international fusion cuisine."

Observing the mix of patrons--from families with children to couples and even those embarking on romantic rendezvous--I am reminded of the universal appeal of brunch.

It has evolved into a weekend ritual akin to a sport, anticipated and cherished by foodies and while many establishments in Rwanda now offer brunch.

"We endeavor to distinguish ourselves by fostering an environment of inclusivity and culinary innovation," said Caspary.

On Chef d'Amour side, variety and diversity in cuisine is what makes it a complete brunch that gives Kigalians a reason to turn to Atelier du Vin as their go-to place to hangout and share.

"Through our fusion cuisine incorporating European, Asian, and African influences, we aim to provide a journey for the taste buds, ensuring every guest leaves craving more. For those who have yet to visit, I want to extend a warm welcome," said Chef d'Amour.

"We embrace diversity, welcoming all to savour a unique culinary experience. Our patrons' satisfaction speaks volumes; they leave with smiles and contentment. I'm also excited to introduce myself as the new chef in town. With fresh perspectives and innovative approaches, we strive to stand out,"

As I sought insights from fellow brunch attendees, birthday woman Tina Uwase shared her thoughts on what it feels like to have a brunch at Atelier du Vin.

"Today marks my birthday celebration, and I couldn't have chosen any better venue other than this. The brunch was absolutely fantastic; my friends and I enjoyed every moment," Uwase told The New Times.

"We're particularly fond of the sushi selection. Although it was my first time brunching here, I've frequented this establishment before. The ambiance is just positive energy, from the breathtaking view to the inviting setup. Those who haven't experienced it are truly missing out."

Meanwhile, Eric, opting to keep his surname anonymous, was having his second brunch at the place. He explained the reason.

"I'm drawn back to this brunch for its exceptional food and picturesque setting. It's become my go-to spot for a culinary experience coupled with stunning views. Compared to indoor brunch venues, this place stands out as one of the best in Kigali. If you haven't had the pleasure of visiting, I highly recommend it," said Eric.

The highlights of the Sunday brunch at Atelier du Vin include ample food offerings, soothing music, and engaging conversations. From the looks of things, brunch here is not just a meal but a social affair, embraced by social media and foodie culture enthusiasts keen on sharing their experiences.

The event's popularity is on the rise, with an attendance of over 160 patrons at the latest edition. According to management, plans are already in motion to enhance each subsequent edition even further.

About Atelier Du Vin

Atelier Du Vin stands as one of Rwanda's premier destinations for a fusion of wine, dining, and entertainment. Renowned as both a distinguished wine retailer and a vibrant social hub, Atelier Du Vin boasts a meticulously curated selection of vintages sourced from across the globe.

Beyond its wine offerings, Atelier Du Vin serves as a community gathering point, hosting an array of events to cater to diverse interests. From wine tastings and pairing dinners to cultural gatherings and corporate events, the venue offers an enriching experience for all.

During weekends, it evolves into an entertainment spot, featuring live music, DJ nights, and themed parties. To secure bookings and reservations, please reach out to them at +250 788 411 826, or visit https://atelierduvinrwanda.com.