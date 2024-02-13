Rwanda: PNL - Five Things We Learnt From Week 20 Action

The Primus National League match day 20 produced some interesting results from which a total of 18 goals were scored.

Kiyovu Sports, Bugesera FC and Musanze are the only teams that won away from home while Vincent Mashami and his Police FC side continue to stumble.

Times Sport takes a look at five key highlights that shaped the weekend action.

Shaiboub showing his versatility

The Sudan international's main positions lie in central and defensive midfield. He has always played there until his coach Thierry Froger has shifted him to a central striking role following the exit of Innocent Nshuti to US third tier side Knoxville FC in January.

Fortunately, he has been phenomenon.

Shaiboub has proven to be clinical with some sublime goals. He scored a brace against Marines before his header proved decisive as the army side narrowly beat Sunrise 1-0 on Saturday, February 10.

Shaiboub's transformation shows his versatility and Froger's ability to identify something special in him has been nothing but special.

Mette should have confidence in Rudasingwa

Rudasingwa on Sunday came from the bench to net am 89th minute winner against Police FC. That was his third time that the youngster has come on as a substitute to save Rayon Sports.

Rudasingwa has shown that he can deliver whenever chance comes his way.

Rayon Sports don't need to spend much on another striker. Instead, they should have confidence in the 20-year-old, then he can repay them with goals and reduce a scoring burden from midfielders.

Ani becoming too hot to handle

Bugesera are hovering around the relegation zone but they have one of the best strikers in the league in the person of Elijah Ani.

The former Enugu Rangers and Lobi Stars forward joined Bugesera in the June 2023 transfer window and has risen to become a key component of the club.

He netted a hat-trick against Gasogi United on Sunday to take his tally for the season to 13 with which he now leads the top scoring charts and overtaking with injured APR striker Victor Mbaoma who 12 to his name.

It is evident a big team will swoop for Ani in the June 2024 transfer window should he maintain his top form till the end of the season.

Mashami's days at Police FC must be numbered

Police FC coach Vincent Mashami may be racing behind time. He is without a win in five games in the second round of the league having lost four and drawn one.

He lost 2-1 to rivals Rayon Sports on Sunday to sum up a poor outing so far in 2024. Considering the huge money spent on player recruitments, Police FC might be running out of patience for the former Amavubi tactician and he could be fired should he fail to turn results around sooner than later.

-Mayanja is building something impressive at Sunrise

Sunrise FC deserved at least a draw against APR but they were unlucky as they lost the encounter 1-0. They dominated the defending League Champions but missed dozens of chances through Brian Ssali and Yafes Mubiru.

Mayanja is relying much on his young players such as Eric Irahimye, Jean Rukundo, Emmanuel Sarfo and others. As he stated after the game, he prefers to use young players and he has instilled confidence in them which makes them not afraid of any team.

If his young team starts to click with his philosophy, Sunrise could become another big threat for future opponents.