Angola: Water Company Restores Water Supply in Moxico Province

Luena — The residents of Luena, city, eastern Moxico province, have once again benefited from the water supply, a week after the main water transport pipeline was destroyed as a result of heavy rains in the region, ANGOP learnt on Sunday.

The heavy rains in the region led to the reopening of a ravine along the route between the Lumeje River catchment and the Luena Water Treatment Plant (ETA), destroying the water transport channel.

The phenomenon meant that men and machines had to be mobilised to restore the channel, which is around 30 metres long, and to supply the more than 450,000 inhabitants of Moxico province with water, after being deprived of it for seven days.

The Moxico Provincial Water and Sanitation Company, which has been operating since 2017, controls 7,400 household connections in the city of Luena, as part of the implementation of the Development Project (PDISA I), benefiting the Nzaji, Tchifuchi, Mandembwe, Social da Juventude, Passa - Fome, Sinai Velho, Kwenha, Santa Rosa and Vila Luso neighbourhoods.

The connection phase of PDISA II is currently underway and is expected to end this year. In total, there will be 15,000 new connections, increasing the water supply rate to Luena to 70 per cent, compared to the current 41 per cent.

EPAS has two Water Treatment Plants (WTP), in the Social da Juventude and Tchifuchi neighbourhoods, with the capacity to produce and distribute 800,000 litres of the precious liquid per hour.