Angola: Water Company Restores Water Supply in Moxico Province

11 February 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luena — The residents of Luena, city, eastern Moxico province, have once again benefited from the water supply, a week after the main water transport pipeline was destroyed as a result of heavy rains in the region, ANGOP learnt on Sunday.

The heavy rains in the region led to the reopening of a ravine along the route between the Lumeje River catchment and the Luena Water Treatment Plant (ETA), destroying the water transport channel.

The phenomenon meant that men and machines had to be mobilised to restore the channel, which is around 30 metres long, and to supply the more than 450,000 inhabitants of Moxico province with water, after being deprived of it for seven days.

The Moxico Provincial Water and Sanitation Company, which has been operating since 2017, controls 7,400 household connections in the city of Luena, as part of the implementation of the Development Project (PDISA I), benefiting the Nzaji, Tchifuchi, Mandembwe, Social da Juventude, Passa - Fome, Sinai Velho, Kwenha, Santa Rosa and Vila Luso neighbourhoods.

The connection phase of PDISA II is currently underway and is expected to end this year. In total, there will be 15,000 new connections, increasing the water supply rate to Luena to 70 per cent, compared to the current 41 per cent.

EPAS has two Water Treatment Plants (WTP), in the Social da Juventude and Tchifuchi neighbourhoods, with the capacity to produce and distribute 800,000 litres of the precious liquid per hour. TC/YD/DAN/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.