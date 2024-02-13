Tunisia: 80.9 Percent of Children Aged One to 14 Experience Violent Discipline By Their Mothers or Caregivers

Tunis/Tunisia — The National Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey on the Situation of Mothers and Children in Tunisia 2023 (MICS-2023), whose outcomes were presented on Monday in Tunis, showed that 80.9% of children aged one to 14 experienced a violent discipline by their mothers or caregivers.

Thus, 8 out of 10 children experience violent discipline in the form of corporal punishment or psychological aggression by those who are supposed to provide them with protection and care. The rate of exposure of children to violence within the family decreased in 2023 to reach 80 %, compared to 88.1% in 2018. The survey underlines that despite this decrease, data from the MICS survey 2023 on violence, remain a source of concern.

19.7% of mothers or caregivers believe that physical punishment is necessary to put a child on the right path, raise or educate them properly. Almost 1 in 5 mothers believe that physical punishment is necessary when raising and educating a child. This belief is also more prevalent among respondents at pre-primary or primary levels (23.3% and 24.2%) than among those at higher levels (17.1%).

The survey involved 11,000 families spread across the entire territory of the Republic (7,326 families in urban areas and 3,674 in rural areas)

MICS Tunisia 2023 was carried out by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) with the coordination of the Ministry of Economy and Planning (MEP) with the technical and financial support of UNICEF and contributions from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the German Development Bank (KfW).

Tunisia has carried out 5 rounds of the multiple indicator cluster survey: MICS2 in 2000, MICS3 in 2006, MICS4 in 2011/2012, MIC6 in 2018 and the last in 2023.