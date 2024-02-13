Tunisia: Apia - 370 Agricultural Investment Operations Approved in Kasserine in 2023

Tunis/Tunisia — Some 370 agricultural investment projects have been approved by the Committee for Granting Financial Benefits in the Agricultural Sector (categories B and C) in Kasserine in 2023.

The local director of the Agricultural Investment Promotion Agency (APIA) in Kasserine, Jamel Chatty, said that the value of the subsidies granted reached approximately TND 14 million.

The projects in question, with a total investment of TND 42 million, are expected to create around 330 jobs, according to the same source.

Nearly 94% of the investments approved in 2023 were related to various agricultural activities, including arboriculture, the purchase of water drilling and probing equipment, and the purchase of photovoltaic installation equipment.

Meanwhile, 6% of investments were in agricultural services (refrigeration and cooling equipment, agricultural machinery, transport, etc.).

These investments remained stable compared to those approved in 2022.

According to the official, 74% of these investments were made in Sbeitla, Foussana, Feriana and South Kasserine.