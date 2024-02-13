South Africa: Knysna Detectives Seek Assistance to Trace the Family of Man Found in Loerie Park

12 February 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Detectives are seeking the assistance of the public to trace the next of kin of a man whose body was found at Loerie Park, George Rex Drive, near the Knysna Lagoon on 12 January 2024.

Reports available suggest that police were dispatched to the scene where the body was found after a member of the public alerted authorities. The man was declared dead by paramedics on scene. A post-mortem was already conducted which indicated that the deceased died of natural causes.

The deceased was dressed in a red T-shirt, red Nike top, beige trousers and a pair of Nike tekkies at the time of the discovery.

The investigation officer, Sergeant Denzil Cook, urges the public to come forward with any information which could assist police to track the next of kin. Anyone with information may contact the investigation officer at 044 302 6652. Alternatively, information can be shared via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS mobile application.

