Zimbabwe: Kadewere Scores Debut League Goal for Nantes

Zimbabwean forward Tinotenda Kadewere on Sunday scored his first league goal for Nantes in its 2-1 victory over Toulouse in the French League 1.

Kadewere who is on loan from Olympique Lyon found the back of the net six minutes into the second half to give his side a 2-0 lead, adding up to Mostafa Mohamed first-half goal which was scored in two minutes.

Toulouse, however, managed to score a consolation goal in additional time (96 mins), thanks to Thijs Dillanga.

Sunday's result saw Kadewere's side leapfrogging Toulouse to 12 position with 22 points with two points ahead.

Kadewere has scored three goals for Nantes since joining them in January, the other two being a brace scored against Pau FC in the French Cup round of 64 in January.

The former Harare City striker is hoping to revive his form at Nantes, following a poor show which saw him becoming a perennial bench warmer with his parent club Lyon.