Uganda: Tayebwa Directs the Education Ministry to Punish Schools Charging Exorbitant School Fees

12 February 2024
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to institute powerful sanctions against schools that are charging exorbitant school fees.

This is after several complaints from the public.

During plenary on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, the Deputy Speaker said parliament has extensively handled the matter of school fees but "the situation seems to be getting worse".

"There are very many complaints regarding fee circulars from various schools including Government and private schools that have been discussed from this House, I have seen several circulars including from Government schools about that matter, including giving very clear directives, but the situation seems to be getting worse and some of the school fees being charged are prohibitive," said Tayebwa --expressing concern about the significant variations in school fees charged by different institutions leading to hardships for parents and students.

Tayebwa has since directed the Ministry of Education and Sports to present a statement on punitive measures being put on schools that have defied government directives on fees.

