Uganda: Multichoice Cuts Decoder Prices

Kampala, Uganda — MultiChoice Uganda has reduced the price of the DStv decoder- only from Shs95,000 to an unbeatable Shs69,000. This special promotion is valid until March 31, 2024, providing an unparalleled opportunity for individuals and families to enjoy the world-class content offered by DStv.

The limited-time offer includes not only the discounted DStv decoder but also comes bundled with the Access package/bouquet, ensuring viewership to a wide array of channels. With this offer, MultiChoice Uganda aims to make entertainment more accessible to a broader audience according to Rinaldi Jamugisa, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

He said, "Our commitment is to provide our customers with the best in entertainment, and this limited-time offer is a testament to that commitment." "We understand the importance of staying connected and entertained, always. By reducing the price of the DStv decoder and including the Access package, we hope to bring quality entertainment to even more households across Uganda." The Access package, bundled with the discounted DStv decoder, offers a diverse range of channels, including up-to-the-minute news, local content from Uganda and across Africa, kid's shows, nail-biting sports, lifestyle, and entertainment.

Subscribers can look forward to an unparalleled television viewing experience, featuring popular international and local content like Juniors Drama Club Season 2, Beloved, Damalie, and more recently a viewer's favorite, the newly launched reality TV show Kampala Crème, which has become a major hit.