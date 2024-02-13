Kenya: Kalonzo Says Kiptum's Potential Was Limitless

Nairobi — Azimio la Umoja Co-principle Kalonzo Musyoka has mourned the death of Marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum who perished in a road accident last night.

Through a post published online Musyok described Kiptum's potential as limitless, adding that the 24 years old Marathon world record holder was one of the fastest rising stars in Kenya.

"The news of the untimely passing of Kelvin Kiptum deeply saddens us. 24 years old Kiptum was one of the fastest rising stars in Kenya's indeed the world's athletics scene. His potential was limitless," he noted.

The Wiper party leader condoled with the family saying "Our thoughts and prayers are with Kiptum's family, indeed the larger Athletics family at this most difficult time."

Kiptum died alongside his Rwandese coach Garvis Hakizimana at around 11 pm at the Kaptagat area along Elgeyo Marakwet-Ravine road.

Kiptum's remarkable experience was breaking Eliud Kipchoge's record during the 2023 Chicago marathon which marked him as a rising star in the world of sports.

He bettered Eliud Kipchoge's achievement, clocking two hours and 35 seconds in the 42 kilometre marathon held in Chicago October last year.

He also won the London Marathon in 2023 with a record time of two hours, one minute and 25 seconds

Both Kiptum and Kipchoge had been named in Kenya's provisional marathon team for the Paris Olympics later this year.

