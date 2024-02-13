Kenya: Tusker Thrash Shabana in Homabaya to Revive Title Hopes

Homabay — Tusker FC bounced back to winning ways on Sunday evening, thrashing Shabana FC 4-0 at the Raila Odinga Stadium in Homabay to move to fourth in the FKF Premier League standings.

Goals from Deogratious Ojok, Shaphan Oyugi and Joseph Mwangi, adding on to a George Onyango own goal, saw the brewers pick victory on the road and revenge for the 1-0 defeat they suffered when the two sides met in the first leg in Nairobi.

The brewers are now 10 points behind leaders Gor Mahia, and three shy of second placed Nairobi City Stars who earlier on Saturday beat Bandari FC 1-0.

Ojok broke the deadlock for the brewers after 12 minutes with a low shot inside the box after being set up by Eric Kapaito.

In the second half, they continued with their impressive pressure and made it 2-0 when Ibrahim Joshua's shot from the right was deflected into goal by Shabana defender Onyango.

Oyugi then made it 3-0, running on to a Joshua flick before shooting low past the keeper. Mwangi then sealed the victory for Tusker late on in the match, his shot from the edge of the box being deflected over keeper Mustafa Oduor.

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards moved to eighth in the log after a hard earned 1-0 win over Murang'a Seal while Kakamega Homeboyz rose to seventh after beating KCB 2-1.