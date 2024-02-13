Kenya: 2 'Super Rich' Cards Unveiled By KCB, Visa

Nairobi — The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Visa have rolled out two cards that target those earning above Sh300,000.

The cards, KCB Signature and KCB Infinite, are available through invitations for individuals earning between Sh300,000 and Sh1 million monthly, as well as over Sh1 million.

Users of the exclusive cards will enjoy attractive packs, including a wide array of airport lounges and preferential treatment at partner hotels and resorts worldwide.

Similarly, they will also have access to prestigious golf clubs and tournaments globally and have the flexibility to transact both in Kenyan shillings and United States dollars.

This, the partners say, will entrench the holders' financial convenience and global accessibility.

"We are responding to the evolving customer preferences. The cards will provide unparalleled benefits and privileges that cater to the refined needs of our discerning clientele. We are confident that this offering will further elevate the Bank's premium proposition," said KCB Kenya Retail Director Jane Isiaho.

On her part, Visa Kenya Country Manager Eva Ngigi-Sarwari said that the cards provide customers with bolstered spending capabilities as well as meet growing demands.

"With these cards, we aim to provide KCB customers with exceptional spending power, enhanced protection, and superior rewards," she said.