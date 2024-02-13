Mauritius: Chinese New Year 2024 - Gala Show By Zhejiang Performing Arts Group From the People's Republic of China

In the context of the Chinese New Year 2024, a Gala Show by the Zhejiang Performing Arts Group from the People's Republic of China was held, on Saturday 10 February 2024, at the J&J Auditorium, Phoenix. The event was organised by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage in collaboration with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China, the China Cultural Centre, and the Chinese Speaking Union.

The Acting President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Marie Cyril Eddy Boissézon; the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Housing and Land Use Planning, Minister of Tourism, Mr Louis Steven Obeegadoo; the Vice-Prime Minister, Minister of Local Government and Disaster Risk Management, Dr Mohammad Anwar Husnoo; the Minister of Energy and Public Utilities, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard; the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Jean Christophe Toussaint; the Minister of Arts and Cultural Heritage, Mr Avinash Teeluck; the Chinese Ambassador to Mauritius, Mr Zhu Liying; members of the diplomatic corps; and other eminent personalities were present.

The show comprised dancing, singing of traditional songs, magic shows and acrobat performances. Members of the China Cultural Centre also presented a martial arts demonstration.

After three years of COVID-19 pandemic and its related sanitary restrictions, the Zhejiang Performing Arts Group comprising 32 artists, visited Mauritius from 08 to 11 February 2024 under the Cultural Exchange Programme to perform for the National Spring Gala Show and a regional show.

The regional show was held on Friday 09 February 2024 at the City Council of Port Louis. It was organised by the Ministry of Arts and Cultural Heritage in collaboration with the Embassy the People's Republic of China, the China Cultural Centre and the United Chinese Associations.

According to the Chinese calendar, 2024 is celebrated under the year of the Wood Dragon.

Zhejiang Performing Arts Group, based in the cultural city of Hangzhou, China, stands out as the leading state-owned cultural enterprise under the aegis of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism.

With a commitment to high-quality creation, the group integrates a multitude of activities such as theatre operation, digital media, cultural creativity, arts education and stage production. Its diverse artistic repertoire encompasses opera, musicals, theatre, children's theatre, dance, vocal music, folk music, acrobatics, magic, traditional Chinese arts, and storytelling, amongst others. The group has distinguished itself by winning prestigious national awards, such as the "Best Work Prize" awarded by the Advertising Department of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, thanks to iconic productions such as the opera "The Red Boat".

The Group has achieved remarkable results in the integration of cultural tourism, the management of theatrical lines and artistic marketing. It has developed a distinct artistic style that exerts widespread influence, both in Zhejiang province and internationally.