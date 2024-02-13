South Africa: Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo Orders the Investigation Into the Circumstances That Led to the Fatal Crash Involving SAPS Van and a Civilian Vehicle

press release

Polokwane — - The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered an immediate probe into the circumstances surrounding the fatal crash that claimed seven lives on the scene, involving members of the SAPS along the R101 between Mookgophong and Mokopane near Tobias in Waterberg District, in the early hours of Sunday, 11 February 2024.

According to reports, a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota light delivery van, which was traveling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane.

All five people from the Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS Toyota light delivery van, a Police officer, and a suspect perished on the scene.

The driver of the SAPS vehicle (Sergeant) was rushed to the hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

The cause of this horrific accident is still unknown and is currently being investigated.

The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe has sent messages of condolences to the bereaved families and wishes the driver a speedy recovery.

The passenger of the SAPS vehicle who perished on the scene was identified as Constable M.M. Makwela attached to SAPS Naboomspruit. The identity of the inmate, who also perished at the scene, as well as the five deceased from the other vehicle will be released as soon as the next of kin are notified.

Police investigations are continuing.