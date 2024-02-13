South Africa: Foreign National Arrested for Impersonating a Police Officer

Police in Berea, in KwaZulu-Natal, have opened cases of impersonating a police officer, possession of drugs and fraud against a 38-year-old foreign national on Vause Road in Musgrave on Saturday.

The suspect was also found in possession of rock cocaine and a fraudulent police identification card.

The police were executing their crime prevention duties when they stopped and searched the man.

A subsequent search at his place of residence on Okleigh Drive led to the recovery of fraudulent fishing permits, more fraudulent police identification cards, fraudulent refugee asylum work permits, a police date stamp, as well as 15 rounds of ammunition.

A computer and other equipment, believed to have been used in the production of fraudulent documents, were seized for further investigation.

The suspect is expected to appear in court today.