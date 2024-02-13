South Africa: Comments Deadline for Draft IRP 2023 Extended

12 February 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has extended the deadline for comments on the draft Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2023) to 23 March 2024.

"The IRP is an electricity generation plan that seeks to ensure security of electricity supply by balancing supply with demand, while taking into account the environment and total cost of supply.

"The purpose of this publication is to solicit public comments on the assumptions, input parameters, scenarios, and observations made. Comments submitted will be considered in drafting the final policy adjusted plan which will map out the future energy mix for the country," the department said.

The DMRE explained that the draft IRP 2023 focuses on two time periods up to 2050.

"The draft IRP 2023 is based on a scientific process that considers several scenarios and latest developments in the country's electricity industry. It considers two-time horizons, the first being the period up to 2030 focusing on addressing prevailing generation capacity constraints and system requirements to close the supply gap.

"Horizon two covers the period from 2031 to 2050 and focuses on long-term electricity generation planning with pathways to achieve a resilient Net Zero electricity sector by 2050," the department said.

A copy of the draft IRP and relevant documents are accessible on https://www.energy.gov.za/files/irp_frame.html.

Comments can be submitted online at https://forms.office.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=bDWXlV5Askqncn7nJnEGjdSCoIqfOslGi6lIYefKLn5UMjg2TjQ1WElTVURZTDhCN0szU0lUSjg2Wi4u or email IRP.Queries@dmre.gov.za.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

