South Africa: Government Activities for the Week 12 to 16 February 2024

12 February 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

On Monday, 12 February, the Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga will launch the 2024 SGB Elections Campaign in Pretoria.

On Monday, 12 February, Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille will address the Africa Air Expo at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Western Cape.

Also, on Monday leading though till Wednesday (12-14 February), the Agricultural Research Council in partnership with the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform, and Rural Development will host their first-ever joint annual conference at the ARC-Vegetable, Industrial and Industrial Medicinal Plants.

From Sunday 11 February up until Sunday, 18 February, Sport, Arts and Culture as well as the South African Football Association will host the Football for Humanity international showpiece at the Athlone stadium.

On Tuesday, 13 February, the Department of Health will observe the National Epilepsy Week.

