South Africa: Five Suspects Arrested for Attempted Murder of Prominent Attorney

Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Nomthetheleli Mene, has commended the swift and decisive action by police officers in response to a shooting of a prominent attorney in Vincent, East London, on Friday.

Their immediate mobilisation and relentless pursuit resulted in the arrest of five suspects.

It is alleged that on Friday, at about 09:48, the attorney had parked his car and was about to enter his office when two suspects approached him and fired several shots, injuring him in his upper body. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

While police were still at the crime scene, East London Crime Intelligence was already hard at work gathering crucial information.

Within an hour and with the assistance of the Buffalo City Metro (BCM) District Detective Coordinator, their efforts led to the discovery of the silver Mercedes Benz getaway vehicle in Amalinda.

A 42-year-old male was arrested swiftly, when a second vehicle, a Renault Clio, was spotted at a complex on the beachfront.

Observation duties were held while waiting for back-up from the Flying Squad, East London Serious and Violent Crimes Unit and SAPS Cambridge Crime Prevention members.

Another two suspects, aged 35 and 41 years, were arrested while attempting to flee in a bus bound for Durban. The bus was stopped in Mthatha by members from the Mthatha Serious and Violent Crimes Unit.

At about 04:00 on Saturday morning, a further two suspects (ages unknown) were arrested at a house in Westville, Durban.

Two firearms were recovered at a house in Quigney. They will be sent to ballistics for testing.

All five suspects are detained on charges of attempted murder. The motive is still under investigation. The suspects are expected to appear in court soon. Additional charges may be added as the investigation unfolds.

Mene congratulated all the officers involved for their professionalism, bravery and dedication to duty.

"The team (BCM District Detective Coordinator, East London Crime Intelligence, East London and Mthatha Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, SAPS Cambridge and East London Flying Squad), led by experienced officers, showcased exceptional coordination and teamwork.

"Such exemplary work underscores our unwavering commitment to apprehending those responsible for this heinous act. Due to the sensitive nature of the case, we cannot disclose further details at this time," Mene said.