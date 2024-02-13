Kenya: Tea, Tradition, and Triumph - Absa Elevates the Magical Kenya Ladies Open Experience

There is undeniably something enjoyable about indulging in finger sandwiches and delectable bite-size treats from a delicate tiered plate. It is a culinary experience that transcends mere sustenance, offering a blend of flavors, textures, and social grace, making high tea a cherished ritual for those seeking both culinary delight and refined camaraderie.

Absa, the financial partner of the Magical Kenya Ladies Open 2024 hosted a ladies' high tea for female golfers at Vipingo Ridge in Kilifi County during the ongoing MKLO Tournament. The bank spared no expense in creating an ambiance that resonated with Africanacity - the distinctly African theme.

The venue transformed into a realm of vivid red hues accentuated by captivating African décor. This fusion created a sensory feast, celebrating both culture and elegance, transporting guests into a world where tradition and modernity intertwined seamlessly.

Upon arrival, the Absa team welcomed us with warm smiles and gracious gestures, inviting us to indulge in an array of delectable treats laid out on the table. The high tea spread featured a delightful assortment of finger sandwiches and an array of miniature pastries that looked almost too beautiful to eat. As we relished in the culinary delights, conversations flowed effortlessly. Absa representatives passionately shared insights into their commitment to supporting women in sports, particularly in golf, and highlighted the empowerment and opportunities that events like the Magical Kenya Ladies Open provide for female athletes.

Laughter echoed through the room, and the clinking of tea cups provided a melodic backdrop to the scintillating discussions. The afternoon unfolded like a storybook, with each moment adding a new chapter to the enchanting experience. The Magical Kenya Ladies Open serves as a platform for talented female golfers from around the world to showcase their skills and compete at Vipingo Ridge. This year, Absa Bank Kenya PLC invested Ksh.15 million in the golf tournament, solidifying its position as the official banking partner.

(Additional pictures by Absa)