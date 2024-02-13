South Africa: John James Introduces U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act

press release

Representative John James (MI-10), alongside Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), have introduced the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This legislation would require a full review of the bilateral relationship with the United States and South Africa, given South Africa’s recent positioning and coordination with America’s adversaries.

Rep. James released the following statement after introducing the legislation:

“I am proud to lead the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the House with my Democrat colleague Jared Moskowitz. South Africa has been building ties to countries and actors that undermine America’s national security and threaten our way of life through its military and political cooperation with China and Russia and its support of U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas. Under this current administration, America has been put last, leaving our allies and partners beholden to dictators and despots in Beijing and Moscow for critical needs like energy. To ensure America’s energy security and national security, we must examine our alliances and disentangle from those who remain willing to work with our adversaries.”

Click here to read the full text of this legislation.