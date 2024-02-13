South Africa: John James Introduces U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act

13 February 2024
United States House Of Representatives (Washington, DC)
press release By Office of Rep. John James

Representative John James (MI-10), alongside Rep. Jared Moskowitz (FL-23), have introduced the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the U.S. House of Representatives.

This legislation would require a full review of the bilateral relationship with the United States and South Africa, given South Africa’s recent positioning and coordination with America’s adversaries.

Rep. James released the following statement after introducing the legislation:

“I am proud to lead the U.S.-South Africa Bilateral Relations Review Act in the House with my Democrat colleague Jared Moskowitz. South Africa has been building ties to countries and actors that undermine America’s national security and threaten our way of life through its military and political cooperation with China and Russia and its support of U.S.-designated terrorist organization Hamas. Under this current administration, America has been put last, leaving our allies and partners beholden to dictators and despots in Beijing and Moscow for critical needs like energy. To ensure America’s energy security and national security, we must examine our alliances and disentangle from those who remain willing to work with our adversaries.”

Click here to read the full text of this legislation.

Read the original article on U.S. House.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 United States House Of Representatives. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.