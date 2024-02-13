Zimbabwe: Zim Kart Racing Team Off to SA

The largest contingent of Zimbabwean kart racers competing in a single race meeting outside of Zimbabwe will leave the country this week and head to Zwartkops international kart track in South Africa for the first African Karting Cup.

Jaedon Masiyanise will race in the senior OKN class of the African Karting Cup and Zaydaan Savania will race in the junior OKJ class. They will compete against 40 drivers from nine other African nations and make history by participating in this inaugural continental event which has been initiated by the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), the world governing body of motorsport.

Tawana Shambare, Yaseen Savania, and Oliver Wellman will race in the Mini ROK invitational race for ages 8-13 years old, which is the stepping stone toward the AKC classes.

Organised by ROK Cup South Africa, the African Karting Cup is a prestigious new karting event, which aims to discover and support the next generation of racing talent in Africa.

FIA vice-president for Sport for Africa, Rodrigo Ferreira Rocha, said: "The African Karting Cup is a great platform to highlight our region's incredible talent. I'm pleased to see drivers from FIA Member Clubs across Africa participating this year. These events play a crucial role in doubling our motorsport participation and ensuring a strong future for our sport."

Kart Sports Club chairman, Victor Shambare, said: "The five youngsters are all members of Kart Sports Club which has only been in existence for a year. We are very proud that we have been able to offer a competitive and enjoyable environment for our youngsters to thrive in and have the confidence and opportunity to compete at this level."

All five racers started karting as a hobby, with most of them beginning in rental karts and progressing to lighter and faster race karts as they gained more experience. The world-class Pole Position Kart track at the National Sports Stadium in Harare is the country's premier karting facility that offers a whole range of karting activities including leisure karting, rental sprint/endurance competitions, and competitive kart racing in international classes.

ROK Cup Zimbabwe promoter and track owner, Kevin Dufty, said: "This past year we've had eight members competing outside the country in various events including the ROK world final, African Open, the South African Women in Motorsport camp, and now these five competitors competing at the African Karting Cup.

"We really couldn't be prouder of our young club and members' achievements and with everyone keen to share their knowledge and experience, the future for the club and facility looks bright.

"Kart Sport Club would like to thank Motorsport Zimbabwe and the Sports and Recreation Commission for all their assistance and support in allowing their drivers to race outside of Zimbabwe."