Africa: Dozens of Professional Athletes Sign 'Athletes for Ceasefire' Letter

"In the wake of an unfolding genocide in Gaza, as described by countless legal scholars, human rights experts and international organizations across the world, we, as athletes, recognize our moral responsibility to utilize our platform for a higher purpose - to save human lives and to raise awareness about this ongoing tragedy," reads a statement signed by 29 professional athletes, published on February 12. "We call for humanity, empathy and an immediate ceasefire."

The statement was signed by several celebrated current and former athletes, including John Carlos, former track and field athlete who raised a fist during the playing of the US national anthem at the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City, at the height of the Black liberation movement.

"In signing this letter, we continue a long legacy of athletes speaking up for the human rights of all people, such as Olympians John Carlos and Tommie Smith who raised their fists at the 1968 games in part to demand that apartheid South Africa and Rhodesia be held to account," reads the letter. "We stand in the proud tradition of 'The Greatest' Muhammad Ali who stood for Palestinian freedom throughout his life both in word and deed.

The letter was also signed by former NBA player Tariq Abdul-Wahad, who gave an interview about his support for a ceasefire with Dave Zirin on The Real News Network. In the interview, Abdul-Wahad implores other athletes to also speak out, "This is one of those where you might have to sacrifice something, but something must be said. And as exceptional as you are, you only --And I'm talking to these athletes--As exceptional as you are, you are only as exceptional as your moral fiber."

allAfrica editor's note: Somali-born long-distance runner Abdihamid Nur also signed the letter.