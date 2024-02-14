Kenya: Men Who Visited Kiptum's Home Before Accident Detained By Police

Nairobi — Police in Elgeyo Marakwet are holding three of four people who are alleged to have visited fallen marathon world record holder Kelvin Kiptum's home before he died in a tragic accident near Kaptagat Forest last Sunday.

On Monday, Kiptum's father, Samson Cheruiyot had raised the alarm saying that four people had visited his son's home and did not identify themselves, four days before the accident that claimedhis life and that of his coach Gervais Hakizimana.

According to NTV, the three, who are yet to be identified, were detained at Kaptagat Police until 11am on Wednesday and were then transferred to Iten for further questioning.

Detectives in Elgeyo Marakwet County are grilling the three to establish the nature of their visit. Cheruiyot positively identified the three at Kaptagat Police Station and the vehicle they were using was detained.

"The four suspects alleged by the father appeared at Kaptagat Police Station. We are handing them over to the CCIO for further investigation. They are Kenyans coming from Uasin Gishu county," Abdullahi Dhahir, the Keiyo South Sub County Police Commandant said in the interview with NTV.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, speaking in parliament, Lang'ata MP Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang'o had asked the police to expedite investigations into Kiptum's father's allegations and ensure the matter is brought to rest.

Dhahir, in a separate interview with Citizen TV had re-visited the crash scene, and simulated the way the accident happened at 11pm Sunday.

"The airbags did not deploy because the sensors are usually at the front and the car hit the tree from the side. There is a high chance that it was speeding and veered off the road," Dhahir said, speaking to the TV station.