Kenya: Cabinet Observes Moment of Silence in Honour of Marathon Champion Kelvin Kiptum

Nairobi — President William Ruto has led the Cabinet in observing a moment of silence in honour of world marathon champion Kelvin Kiptum.

In the meeting which is currently ongoing, homage was also paid to Kiptum's coach Gervais Hakizimana who perished alongside him.

Kiptum will be buried on 24 February, a member of the burial committee has told the BBC.

The 24-year-old runner will be laid to rest in his hometown of Chepkorio in north-west Kenya.

Kiptum was killed along with his coach Gervais Hakizimana in a road accident on Sunday night.

Kenya's sport ministry is expected to take charge of the burial in consultation with the family.

Sport cabinet secretary Ababu Namwamba said Kiptum was a national hero who "will be honoured in death as he was in life".