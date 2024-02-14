Rwanda: Ruboneka Leads January Player of the Month Award Shortlist

APR FC central midfielder Jean Bosco Ruboneka is leading the race for the Primus National League player of the month awards for January.

The January awards shortlist announced on Wednesday, February 14, saw Ruboneka chasing what would be his first individual prize since the awards were introduced in December.

He, however, faces stiff competition from Salomon Adeyinka of Musanze FC, Serge Kabanda of Gasogi and AS Kigali's Jean Bosco Akayezu who all had outstanding performances in January.

Ruboneka scored the lone goal that helped APR beat Police FC Police 1-0 on January 21, days after scoring another match winner during his side's 1-0 win over AS Kigali on January 17.

Meanwhile Adeyinka was also in fine, scoring twice, against Bugesera and APR FC. Youngster Kabanda popped into the limelight with a brace against Rayon Sports on June 12 while Akayezu was a pillar at the back for AS Kigali.

The December 2023 awards saw APR dominating the accolades with Victor Mbaoma winning the player of the month and Elie Kategeya taking home the goal of the month award.

Ruboneka's coach Thierry Froger is back on the coach of the month award shortlist after helping APR record a 100% winning percentage in their last four games, having beaten AS Kigali, Police FC, Marines FC and Musanze FC.

He will this time battle Guy Bukasa of AS Kigali, Jackson Mayanja of Sunrise and Emmanuel Ruremesha of Muhazi United for the award. Under fire Police FC head coach Vincent Mashami won the December award.

The winners for the January awards will be announced on February 21.

January awards shortlist in full

Player of the month

Solomon Adeyinka -Musanze FC

Jean Bosco Ruboneka -APR

Serge Kabanda -Gasogi

Jean Bosco Akayezu - AS Kigali

Goal of the month

Irene Ishimwe against Etincelles

Jean Bosco Ruboneka against Police FC

Brian Ssali against Police FC

Janvier Benedata against Gasogi United

Coach of the month

Guy Bukasa - AS Kigali

Thierry Froger -APR

Jackson Mayanja -Sunrise

Emmanuel Ruremesha -Muhazi United

Save of the month

Khadime Ndiaye vs Gorilla

Gavin Nshimiyimana vs Rayon

Didier Mfashingabo vs Etoile

Adolphe Hakizimana vs Kiyovu Sports