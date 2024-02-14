Central Africa: The Ben to Entertain Comedy Lovers in Kampala

Rwandan RnB singer, The Ben, and his wife Pamella Uwicyeza this morning landed in Kampala, Uganda, where the artiste is expected to perform at a comedy show hosted by one of the countries' biggest standup comedian, Alex Muhangi.

The comedy event, will take place this evening, February 14, at the UMA Show Grounds in Kololo, Kampala.

The Ben's performance will be his second since the year started, following Rwanda Day, Washington DC where he performed for thousands of revelers who had attended the event.

Upon arrival, the 'Habibi' hit maker told local media that he is ready to deliver as he has been doing in most of his Kampala shows.

"I'm ready to do what I do best and that's delivering the best vibe to my Kampala people. Let's come in big numbers and celebrate love together," The Ben said.

"The Ben will perform for two full hours, which gives his fans and lovers of thrilling performances an idea of what to expect", Alex Muhangi, the host of the show revealed.

The Rwandan singer has collaborated with Ugandan artistes Sheebah Karungi on 'Binkolera', B2C on 'No You No Life' and 'This is Love' with Rema Namakula. He also known for his hit singles like 'I'm in Love', 'Habibi', 'Ntacyadutanya,' 'Fine Girl', 'Naremeye', 'Ndaje'.

The Valentine's Day comedy show will also feature comedians and artistes Sheebah Karungi, Maddox, MC Mariachi, Madrat & Chiko, Maulana & Reign, Teacher Mpamire, Sammie & Shawa,Merry Heart Comedians, Uncle Mark, Shequin & Eva, G-Force Band.