Rwanda: Vision FC Out to Upset Rayon Sports Ahead of Peace Cup Quarterfinals

Peace Cup quarterfinals (1st leg)

Wednesday

Vision FC Vs Rayon Sports (Mumena Stadium)

Bugesera FC Vs Mukura VS

Kickoff: 3pm

Felix Muvunyi, the head coach of second tier side Vision FC, believes his team can challenge Rayon Sports when the pair lock horns in the Peace Cup quarterfinal first leg match at Mumena Stadium on Wednesday, February 14.

Vision FC has been a surprise package of the competition considering that they are the only second division team that qualified for the quarterfinals after eliminating Musanze FC in the round of 16.

Muvunyi insists his team didn't reach the quarterfinals by accident before sending a warning to Rayon Sports that they could follow Musanze FC as the minnows look to dent the Blues' title defense.

"We may be underdogs but I can assure you that we are capable of beating any opponent on our home turf. We have already shown that character, and we hope to do the same against Rayon," Muvunyi shared with Times Sport on Tuesday.

"Our aim is not only to win the Peace Cup title, but to also demonstrate our capabilities against any opponent."

Vision could have hosted their Peace Cup game against the Blues at Kigali Pele Stadium but the club decided to take it to Mumena Stadium so as to make it financially sustainable for their loyal home supporters.

"We wanted to make it easier for our fans who have always stood with us during tough times. Hosting Rayon at Kigali Pele stadium would help us collect a lot of money from ticked revenues but we believe that beating them on our own ground will make our young players more comfortable to perform better," said Muvunyi

Mukura VS eye victory over Bugesera

In another Peace Cup quarterfinal encounter, Mukura Victory Sports visit Bugesera FC in Nyamata on Wednesday looking for nothing but leave the venue with one leg into the semifinals.

Mukura were exempted from the first qualifying round before edging out second tier side Addax FC in the round of 16.

Bugesera FC also saw off Amagaju and Marines FC in the preliminary round and round of 16 respectively to set a date with Mukura in the last eight.

Prior to their trip to Bugesera, Mukura defender Soter Kayumba said his team's ultimate goal is to win the Peace Cup which they last won in 2018 and he doesn't see Bugesera FC stopping them.

"Last season, we reached the semifinal of the peace cup but for now we want to play the final and win the trophy," Kayumba told Times Sport

"We take Bugesera's game serious because we want to win it to reach the semis."

Bugesera, on the other hand, will rely on in-form Elijah Ani who scored a hat-trick over the weekend during club's 3-2 win over Gasogi United.