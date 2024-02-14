Central Africa: Rwanda Launches Aviation Training Centre

Rwanda, on February 14, launched a Centre of Excellence for Aviation Skills (CEAS) aimed at building local capacity and empowering the labour force in the aviation industry in the region and beyond.

The five-year project will be implemented in collaboration with the African Development Bank at an investment worth $26.6 million (approx. Rwf34.1 billion) to build a skilled workforce to meet national and international aviation training standards and industry demand.

The centre of excellence will offer different aviation courses such as pilot training, maintenance training, cabin crew, dispatch, ancillary courses, air traffic management courses, aeronautical information services, aeronautical meteorological services, aeronautical communications operations, communication navigation, and surveillance, airport emergency services (operations), and other supporting programs.

Again, the centre will also partner with higher learning institutions to provide academic aviation courses, and offer accreditation and certification with international accrediting bodies such as the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA).

It is expected that as Rwanda is constructing its second international airport in Bugesera and increasing its airplane fleet, skilled personnel are required to manage, operate, and maintain these investments.

Francis Gatare, CEO of Rwanda Development Bank (RDB), said this investment will usher Rwanda in a new era of opportunity and progress for the aviation sector, propelling the economy to greater heights.

"By establishing a cutting-edge center of excellence, we are not only building infrastructure, we are nurturing talent, fostering innovation, and charting a course towards sustainable development."

Aissa Touré, AfDB Country Manager, said: "The Centre of Excellence for Aviation Skills is anchored in the Bank's Rwanda Country Strategy Paper, CSP (2022-2026) and aligned with priority area two which is geared at improving skills and financial capabilities to foster private sector and productivity-led growth."

She pointed out that the project will further contribute to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goal 9 on Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

Besides the training facility is expected to cater to a maximum of 490 students, the project will also see the set-up of an aircraft hangar, serving as a shelter for airplanes and a facility for technical activities, at the Kigali International Airport.

According to Akagera Aviation Limited (developer) project report, it is estimated that the construction will take a period of 24 months, with a total investment of $53.5 million, divided into infrastructure and equipment expenses.

The centre of excellence plays a critical role in working towards the development aspirations of Rwanda's Vision 2050 underpinning the need for core skills and competencies as a prerequisite for the country to become an upper middle-income country by 2035 and a high-income country by 2050.