Kenya: Doctors Concerned About Conjunctivitis Outbreak

Many doctors in Kenya are worried about the common 'red eye' infection that has been spreading across East Africa. While not considered a dangerous disease, the rate of infection has alarmed some families.

Conjunctivitis, commonly known as the "pink eye" or "red eye" disease, which has been spreading across East Africa, appears to have hit Kenya the hardest.

Most cases have been reported along the Kenyan coast, but there have also been reports of infections in Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda.

Viruses, bacteria and allergens cause inflammation of tissue lining the eyelid and give eyes the appearance of being bloodshot. Symptoms include swollen or reddened eyes, persistent pain and a yellowish discharge.

How is 'red eye' spread?

Conjunctivitis can spread rapidly, and is quick to infect children, who then pass it onto adults. Close contact or sharing personal items with infected people means the illness is easy to pass on.

While initially confined to coastal Kenyan areas like Kilifi and Tanzania, the infection has spread, even causing Kenya Railways to issue an advisory.

Marsabit county in north-western Kenya, which borders Ethiopia, also confirmed cases of conjunctivitis.

In the Kenyan capital Nairobi, victims of the illness like Rashid Abdi, told DW that the illness can cause severe discomfort.

"When I returned from work, I was perfectly healthy. My child hugged me, calling out 'daddy, daddy,' but I could see he was in pain, his eyes infected," Abdi said.

"That very night, I started experiencing symptoms myself. Neither my son or I slept well; we were both in discomfort. By the next morning, even my wife had caught the infection."

Abdi told DW that some of his relatives from coastal Kenya advised him to use boiled tea leaves or ocean water as remedies, but both methods proved ineffective for him.

Health professionals warn against unproven cures

Health officials stress the importance of preventive measures, such as regular handwashing and avoiding eye contact, to curb further transmission.

"You are supposed to use normal eye drops or boric acid which is perfect. It will just clear but in case somebody feels like the eye sticky and it's having some discharges then he needs to go to a clinic nearby," said Nairobi-based Dr. Abdalla Deleno, who urged people to only use proper medication.

"We've already started school health programs where all our public health officers are in the schools and sensitize the communities around," he added.

Cases have surfaced in major cities across East Africa. Kenya's government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, advised people to "frequently wash their hands and keep off touching their face, disinfect well-used touch surfaces and not share personal items like towels." Mwaura also advised infected indiviuals to self-isolate.

Conjunctivitis, while uncomfortable and visually noticeable, is not considered a dangerous illness, although symptoms of the eye infection could result from deeper-lying health problems.

This article has been adapted from a radio report that was originally broadcast on DW's daily podcast AfricaLink