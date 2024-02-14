Africa: Ethiopia Proposes Inclusion of Amharic As Official Language of AU

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Taye Atske Selassie proposed the inclusion of Amharic as the official language of the African Union.

The 44th ordinary session of the Executive Council of the African Union (AU) kicked off today in Addis Ababa.

Foreign affairs ministers from AU member states, diplomatic corps, representatives of various organizations and other participants have been participating at the two day meeting.

Addressing the meeting Taye said in alignment with the AU agenda 2063 the goal for empowering indigenous African language should be strengthened to contribute to the progress of our continent.

Taye requested the council to include Amharic as one of the official working language of the Union.

"I wish to propose the inclusion of Amharic the official language of the African Union."

It is worth noting that the OAU charter was initially signed in four languages, including Amharic, he recalled.

"Adopting Amharic, as one of the official language of the union would honor Africa's linguistic diversity and struggling in our collective identity as Africans," he underlined.

The minister emphasized on collective responsibility of the union to deliver on transforming the educational system of African countries.

Moreover, he highlighted the need to significantly improve AU's working methods, strengthening the AU Commission and its other organs by availing adequate resources.

This year's AU summit is being held under the theme of "Educate an African fit for the 21st Century: Building resilient education systems for increased access to inclusive, lifelong, quality, and relevant learning in Africa."

The 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU) is set to take place on February 17-18, preceded by the 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council which runs from February 14th-15th.

It is expected that peace, integration and development are among the main items on the agenda of the African Union Summit.