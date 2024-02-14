South Africa: Gauteng Receives CCTV Cameras to Fight Crime

Efforts to fight crime in Gauteng have received a much-needed boost through a partnership with Vuma Cam, which will allow the province to have access to an additional 6 000 CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the province's streets.

CCTV cameras are part of the Gauteng Provincial Government's strategy to utilise technology in the fight against crime. The CCTV cameras are being placed in townships, business districts, areas with high crime, roads, schools and other public places.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lusufi said at the launch event held on Tuesday that this was a big milestone for the campaign and that the cameras will go a long way to realising a crime-free Gauteng.

"I am excited that this partnership finally took place. It has been a long time coming. I am tired of crime. We cannot be held hostage by criminals. We cannot be scared and be scared even of our own shadows because of criminals.

"Crime is a big problem and it is even halting investment interests in our province. We are signing this agreement to protect our people," he said.

The campaign to fight crime using technology is an intergovernmental collaboration between the Department of e-Government, Community Safety and the South African Police Services (SAPS).

The collaboration is meant to boost all other available crime-fighting initiatives, through providing CCTV cameras, high-quality drones for surveillance, issuing of panic buttons to improve access to help from law enforcement officers during distress, and installation of tracking devises on cars.

The MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA) and e-Government, Mzi Khumalo, said government collaboration with the policing, security and technology sectors resulted in this agreement coming to fruition.

"Today's occasion also marks the coming to fruition of a partnership with Vuma Cam to building safer communities. This partnership strengthens the collaboration between the private and public sector, using technology to fight crime and build safer communities.

"The signing of this agreement is a demonstration of commitment by Vuma Cam," he said.

Vuma Cam have committed to extending camera coverage to underserved areas, particularly within the TISH (townships, informal settlements and hostels) areas.

Vuma Cam CEO Ricky Croock said through the agreement, Vuma Cam is also offering an additional 5 000 partner cameras across South Africa, which would ensure that any known vehicle, involved in a criminal activity in another province, would trigger an immediate alert if seen by the cameras within Gauteng.

"We believe that the alerts from our extensive network, delivered through our world-class software platform and verified by expertly trained operators, will result in a 'new normal' in the fight against crime in South Africa's economic heartland," Crook said.

"The launch of our partnership with the Gauteng Provincial Government builds on the success of Vuma Cam's partnerships with public entities, as we deploy our advanced technology to make the people of Gauteng safer," he said.

Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Gauteng, Major General Tommy Mthombeni, said that this programme is a step closer to the realisation of e-policing, and it is important to also look after this infrastructure.

"We are collaborating with the Department of Community Safety on several initiatives, one of which includes the involvement of our communities. They will also be critical in this campaign as they will ensure that these cameras are safe," Mthombeni said."

In continuing with its mission of combatting crime using technology, the Gauteng Provincial Government will be launching 6 000 additional CCTV cameras in due course.