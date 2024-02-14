Angola: Car Crash Kills Five People in Luanda

Icolo E Bengo — Five people died Monday and seven others were seriously injured in Icolo e Bengo, Luanda province, as a result of a collision between two vehicles, Angop learned today.

The municipal police commander of Icolo e Bengo, Mateus Vasco, said that the accident occurred in the locality of barracas, Cassoneca commune, when a Toyota Land Cruiser, travelling in the Luanda/Cuanza Norte direction, made an irregular overtake and, presumably due to over speed, collided head-on with another heavy vehicle, a Volvo FM440, travelling in the opposite direction.

It is thought that the Toyota Land Cruiser, with passengers on board, was travelling as a taxi between Luanda and Kwanza Norte.

The victims were rescued by ambulances from the National Institute of Medical Emergencies and the Catete Municipal Hospital, where the injured received first aid.

According to the director of the Icolo and Bengo Municipal Health Office, Isabel Paím, only one person died at the scene of the accident, while the other four couldn't resist their injuries and died on the way to hospital and in the hospital itself, while they were being cared for.

The doctor said that due to the severity of the injuries, all seven survivors were transferred to Josina Machel hospital in Luanda. AJQ/DAN/DOJ