Tanzania: What Ex Leaders Say About Lowassa

Prime Minister Judge Joseph Warioba has described the late former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa as a hard-working visionary leader with strong faith and patience.

"For me, despite his weaknesses as a human being, Lowassa possessed leadership qualities and was strongly committed in serving the nation...he had a vision and was patient," Judge Warioba said.

Speaking during the State funeral at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, retired Judge Warioba said that despite all the challenges he went through, Lowassa remained patient and never attempted to hit back.

He recalled in 1995, when Lowassa and others contested for intraparty presidential nomination, where he was not endorsed by the running party CCM's Central Committee.

"He was really hurt not because his name did not sail through, but because of hearsay that Mwalimu Julius Nyerere was involved in disapproving his name. "Lowassa asked me for advice and I told him to personally approach Mwl Nyerere and talk to him. He went to Mwl Nyerere and they talked, I don't want was the answer, but he did not give up hope of continuing in leadership," he said.

According to Judge Warioba, in 2008 when Lowassa was the Prime Minister, he told him that he was being accused by the Parliament without being given a chance to respond. Warioba advised him to be focused and strong.

"I told him that these are political matters, be strong because even if they would listen to you in the current situation, you must resign. I gave him an example of what happened in 1989 to 1990 when the whole cabinet was disbanded, but we did not give up in politics," Judge Warioba said.

Judge Warioba also said that when he advised Lowassa to halt wards' school project due to the lack of teachers and equipment, Lowassa insisted to him that the government must implement the scheme countrywide, saying teachers and school equipment question would come later.

"He was a man of vision and faith... he dedicated his service to the nation, May God rest his soul in eternal peace," Judge Warioba said.

For his part, former President Jakaya Kikwete said that late Lowassa made a great contribution to the development of the country and has left a huge mark that will always be remembered. Dr Kikwete asked Tanzanians to thank God for the time he gave Lowassa to live and work for country during his lifetime.

"The biggest thanks we can give now is to ask God to rest his soul in peace. I extend my condolences to his family and the country as a whole," Dr Kikwete said.

Former Prime Minister Mr Fredrick Sumaye said Lowassa has left a good legacy due to the work he did for the country. He described Lowassa as hard working and as a person, who was always ready to give advice when needed and carry out all duties that he was instructed by his superiors.

"For the life he lived on earth, he was a committed servant and we have a lot to remember about him," Mr Sumaye said.

Speaking on behalf of the bereaved family, the son of deceased, Mr Fred Lowassa thanked President Samia Suluhu Hassan for the support he extended in Lowassa's treatment.

He said that not only his family but all Tanzanians are grieved for the loss of Lowassa due to the contribution he made to Tanzanians in various capacity as a leader.