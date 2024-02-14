Tanzania: Samia Embarks On Historic Visit to Norway

Samia Suluhu Hassan has commenced a significant state visit to Norway, marking a pivotal moment in the diplomatic relations between the two nations.

This visit, spanning February 13 and 14, has been extended by the gracious invitation of King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, in commemoration of the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Tanzania and Norway.

Notably, this marks the first Tanzanian state visit to Norway since 1976. The ceremonial proceedings commenced yesterday, February 13, with a grand reception held at the Palace Square in Oslo, where President Samia was warmly received by King Harald and Queen Sonja.

Joining in the welcoming ceremony were Crown Prince Haakon, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and Princess Astrid, symbolising the significance of this historic occasion.

As evening descended, King Harald and Queen Sonja hosted a gala dinner at the Royal Palace in honour of President Samia, underscoring the depth of the bilateral relationship between the two nations.

In conjunction with the official visit, the NorwegianAfrican Business Association (NABA) organised a prestigious high-level business forum, aimed at fostering deeper economic collaboration and exploring avenues for investment and partnership between Norway and Tanzania.

This forum, slated to convene representatives from both public and private sectors, will cast a spotlight on key sectors such as energy, agriculture, health, and sustainable tourism.

Discussions will revolve around leveraging these sectors to drive sustainable development and economic resilience amidst global uncertainties.

During her visit, Dr Samia paid respects to Norway's history by laying a bouquet at the National Monument for victims of World War II in Oslo.

She also inspected the Guard of Honour before solemnly putting a wreath at the National Memorial, reaffirming the shared values of remembrance and solidarity between Tanzania and Norway.

This state visit stands as a testament to the enduring friendship and mutual respect between Tanzania and Norway, paving the way for strengthened cooperation and collaboration across various domains for the mutual benefit of both nations.

As President Samia's visit unfolds, it is expected to further deepen the bonds of friendship and cooperation between Tanzania and Norway, setting the stage for enhanced collaboration in the years to come.