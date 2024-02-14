Tanzania: Gracious 'Kwaheri' Awaits Lowassa in Monduli

Just like many other parts of the country, Arusha Region is in a sombre mood, and to be specific, Monduli District is engulfed in deep sorrow as residents prepare to receive the body of their late hero and political guru, Edward Lowassa, tomorrow.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa recently announced that President Samia Suluhu Hassan is expected to lead the country for the burial of the Former Prime Minister, which will be held in Monduli District, Arusha Region on Saturday.

The late Lowassa died last Saturday at the Jakaya Kikwete Heart Institute (JKCI) in Dar es Salaam at the age of 70. Announcing Lowassa's death last Saturday, Vice-President Dr Philip Mpango said the former PM had been suffering from high blood pressure and lung problems.

Following his death, President Samia announced five national days of mourning, spanning from February 10th this year where she ordered the country's flag to be flown at half-mast.

Already, Arusha City is experiencing a hive of activities as people from different parts within and outside the country are flocking in, ready to accord the former Prime Minister a gracious 'Kwaheri'.

Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr John Mongella said that preparatory meetings for receiving the body of the former Prime Minister are well underway.

Mongella told the 'Daily News' yesterday that the whole timetable for the public to participate starting from receiving the body and paying their last respects to the late Lowassa will be available soon. And, 43 kilometres away from the city to Monduli, traffic is increasing daily, making the small town of Monduli a busy place.

For residents of Monduli, Lowassa was not only an astute politician, but he was an ordinary man, a friend and above all, he was a Maasai leader better known locally as 'Laigwanan'.

For, he was born in the heart of Masailand in Monduli, where Lowassa regularly mingled in a traditional Maasai wrap up (shuka) with his tribesmen. Often red with black stripes, shuka cloth is affectionately known as the "African blanket" and is worn by the Maasai people.

During his lifetime and as a long serving Member of Parliament for Monduli, the late Lowassa ate and enjoyed his meat (Masai's traditional 'Nyama Choma') with his fellow tribesmen.

He served as legislator for Monduli Constituency for 15 years from 1990-2015. And, these, among many other attributes, including propelling development in his constituency has left a huge mark for Mzee Lowassa.

Indeed, for people in Monduli, Mzee Lowassa is a hero, and they believe he deserves a befitting and heroic burial ceremony.

Speaking to the 'Daily News' yesterday, the ViceChairman of Laigwanan in Monduli District in Arusha Region, Sironga Mollel said the Maasai Community will remember the late Lowassa for many good deeds, including his decision to build two secondary schools for girls for the pastoral society to get better education.

Laigwanani Mollel said that the two schools, Maasai Girls and El-Kisongo, are both located in Monduli town. He said the schools have significantly helped the girl child, especially those from pastoral society to have access to education.

According to him, Lowassa also built seven other secondary schools in several wards in Monduli with the aim of providing education to girls and boys without having to travel long distances to get education.

The traditional leader mentioned another mark left by Lowassa for the community as his decision to send the traditional leaders, namely Laigwanani, at his own expense to Uganda and Kenya to learn the best way of modern breeding.

He said that Lowassa also helped the establishment of special livestock feeding areas for the Maasai community in efforts to contain nomadic lifestyle and promote modern methods of livestock keeping.

"It was during his (Lowassa) period as MP that a tarmac road was constructed off Arusha-Dodoma highway to Monduli town that significantly eased movement of people and service provision.

For the people of Monduli, the death of Lowassa was yet another reminiscent loss of a great leader, similar to the late Edward Sokoine, who was the constituency legislator and also the Prime Minister.

He died in a car accident at Dakawa area in Morogoro Region in 1984. On his part, the East African Member of Parliament (EALA), Mr James Ole Millya said that Lowassa was a true friend to many.

"Lowassa was a person with true friendship character without hypocrisy; the society has lost a leader whose vacuum will not easily be filled. He was a bold and determined leader," he said.