Southern Africa: Road Project to Link SADC Countries Underway

RUKWA: CONSTRUCTION of a 50-kilometre strategic road that will link Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries through neighbouring Zambia is underway which will facilitate the smooth flow of goods and services in the region.

Tanzania National Roads Agency (TANROADS) Rukwa Regional Manager, Ms Mgeni Mwanga said here on Tuesday that the completion of the project will help to facilitate the movement of people services and goods within the SADC countries.

"The road will relieve trucks from congestion at Tunduma border posts that has been causing delays leading to increased transport costs," he said.

She said the first phase of the project involving the construction of 25 km Matai - Tatanda road works has reached 45 per cent.

She said the road is part of an important road network within the country linking Dar es Salaam, Morogoro, Iringa, Njombe, Mbeya Songwe, Rukwa and the neighbouring Zambia via Kasesya border post.

Likewise, the Matai - Tatanda - Kasesya road will also link 107 kilometres of tarmac road stretching from Sumbawanga town to Kasanga port on Lake Tanganyika.

Furthermore, the road will strengthen socio-economic activities including the transportation of people and goods including food and cash crops, forest products and other cargo.

She noted that the project will create job opportunities for the residents of Kalambo District as well as strengthen their economic activities.

Giving a brief on the project, Eng Mgeni said contractor China Geo-Engineering Corporation Ltd (CGC) has been contracted to undertake the first phase of construction of Matai-Tatanda (25 km) at the tarmac level.

She explained that the project is wholly funded by the government. She further said the signing of the project was inked on March 29, 2022, and construction took off on June 6, 2022, which will take 15 months for completion at the cost of 37.35bn/-.

"The initial period of 15 months of completion of the project had expired September last year. But due to various reasons additional 171 days have been issued therefore the project is scheduled for completion on 22, February this year," she added.

She appealed to Tanzanians to support the government and to ensure that all projects being implemented in their respective areas are safeguarded.