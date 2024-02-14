Tanzania: Befitting State Funeral

Mpango says Lowassa was a gift, leaves huge footprint

Vice- presidenrPRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango has delivered a befitting eulogy for the deceased former Prime Minister, Edward Lowassa, saying he has left behind a huge mark that will live on for years.

Speaking during the State funeral at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Dr Mpango said that Lowassa's life has left Tanzanians with a lot to learn.

"Lowassa's demise should remind each one of us of our responsibility to our country and to practice good deeds, we learnt from his life," he said.

Dr Mpango said that Lowassa devoted himself to serve the nation in various positions he held. "We thank God for the gift of Lowassa and appreciate his contribution to the development of our country... On behalf of President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the government, I extend my condolences to his family and all Tanzanians on the passing of Lowassa," Dr Mpango said.

He said that the late Lowassa was a hardworking public servant and passionately served the ruling party CCM.

"Tanzanians should cherish him for working hard to improve lives and contribute positively to nation-building," he said.

Dr Mpango said that when Mr Lowassa was the Minister for Water, he made great efforts to design large water projects to reach many Tanzanians, especially in areas that were facing shortages of the precious liquid.

"Lake Victoria water project to Tabora, Shinyanga and now Singida to Dodoma regions is a clear testimony of the mark left by Lowassa... Today and tomorrow's leaders should imitate Lowassa by having the courage to design and implement great things for the development of our country," the VP said.

The VP also said that thlate Lowassa loved his family and relatives and also helped those with low income to grow economically, saying people should borrow a leaf in the upbringing of the family and supporting the community.

According to Dr Mpango, the late Lowassa was a leader who spearheaded national priorities, including managing the implementation of various educational policies and plans, especially the construction of secondary schools in each ward and the construction of the Dodoma University.

"When he was asked about priorities, he said that his first, second and third priority was education, therefore, all Tanzanians should respect Lowassa by using various opportunities to get education for the benefit of the nation," he added.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Moreover, he said Lowassa was also a strong environmentalist and strongly influenced environment preservation and protection, while he led campaigns for planting trees and cleaning environment.

"His contribution should remind Tanzanians of our basic responsibility to protect and take care of the environment, especially water sources, so as to deal with the effects of climate change, which have negative impact on the country and the world as a whole," Mpango insisted.

On the other hand, the VP said that the deceased was God-fearing, which is the source of knowledge and the basis of success in the family and public service.

"President Samia and the government pray for comfort from God for his family, and she asked the widow, family and Tanzanians to accept it with faith because death is the path of every human being," he said.

For his part, Zanzibar President, Dr Hussein Mwinyi said that the country will always cherish great contributions made by Lowassa in the development of the country.

"Let this funeral continue to unite Tanzanians as one. I extend my condolences to family, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians on the passing of the late Lowassa, may God rest his soul in peace," Dr Mwinyi added.