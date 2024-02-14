Tanzania: Ndumbaro to Grace 2024 Kili International Marathon

The Minister for Culture, Art and Sports, Damas Ndumbaro, is expected to grace this year's Kilimanjaro International Marathon slated for next week in Moshi, Kilimanjaro.

According to the organisers of the Kilimanjaro Marathon, the minister has confirmed participation in the event which will attract thousands of runners from in and outside the country.

"Minister Ndumbaro is expected to flag off the Kilimanjaro Premium Lager full marathon 42km, Tigo Kili International Half Marathon and later participate in the Gee Soseji 5km Fun Run," said the organisers.

According to the organisers, all is set for the Kili Expo which is happening for the third year now bringing together sponsors of the marathon and other businesses to showcase their products and services.

The expo will commence on February 22 and climax on the race day on February 25. The organisers said that the four-day expo is held alongside the collection of running numbers and kits at the MoCU Stadium from Thursday, February 22 (12noon to 5 pm), Friday, February 23 (10 am to 6 pm), and Saturday, February 24 (from 9 am to 5 pm) at the Moshi Cooperatives University (MoCU) Stadium.

The organisers called on the participants to observe the announced times to avoid inconveniences and also called on those collecting numbers for their friends or relatives to ensure they have copies of their identity cards or consent letters allowing the representatives to collect on their behalf.

"We hope that the participants will turn up in numbers at this collection point as no numbers will be issued on the race day," said the organisers.

Adding that those who did not collect their numbers in Dar es Salaam and Arusha can still do so in Moshi on the mentioned dates.

They have also warned against those running with fake numbers, which include previous years' numbers saying they will be removed from the route and arrested. The same applies to those running on other people's numbers, they will be disqualified from the marathon.

"We also warn those who are illegally selling numbers online. We will take legal action against them," said the organisers.

The Kili Marathon is organised by the Kilimanjaro Marathon Company Limited and nationally coordinated by Executive Solutions Limited.