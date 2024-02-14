Tanzania: Alliance Girls Target Comeback

After poor performance in the first round of the Women's Premier League (WPL), Alliance Girls FC, plans for intensive training to make sure the team performs better in the final round of the league.

The team's Head Coach Ezekiel Chobanka unveiled yesterday during their training session at the Nyamagana Stadium that their performance in the first round was unacceptable and as a result, they were going to prepare well for the next round.

Chobanka disclosed that his team did not do well in the first round due to the lack of experience from most of its players as well some of the players were new to the team and could not cope with others.

He unveiled that they will utilise the league break period to strengthen their team capability and tactically ahead of the secondround kickoff.

He further said the preparations for the second round will also involve playing friendly games which will give them a good test before the league resumes and urge the fans and other stakeholders to maintain their support for the team.

In the Women's Premier League standing, Alliance girls are glued at the bottom with only three points after nine matches after a single win losing eight matches and scoring eight goals while conceding 24.

Alliance girls will open their second-round campaign on March 13 against Geita Queens at Nyankumbu Stadium in Geita Region. On March 17, Alliance girls will play Bunda Queens at Nyamagana Stadium in Mwanza.

On March 21, they will play against Fountain Gate Princess at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma region. On April 17, Alliance will play against Aman Queens, and April 24 they will play against the title holders JKT Queens.

All those two consecutive matches will be hosted at Nyamagana Stadium.