Tanzania: Singida Coach - Lack of Match Fitness Cost Us

Singida Fountain Gate FC Head Coach, Thabo Senong has attributed his team's dismal performance in their NBC Premier League match against Kagera Sugar FC to a lack of match fitness.

During a closely contested match played at the Kaitaba Stadium on Monday in Bukoba, the hosts Kagera Sugar emerged victorious with a 1-0 win thanks to David Luhende's powerful shot in the 18th minute.

He scored with a sizzling shot that went untouched into the yawning net as custodian Ibrahim Rashid of Singida Fountain dived in vain to make a save. According to the South African tactician, they lost the game because his players did not have enough time to train together.

"I respect Kagera Sugar. It is a good side with high expectations, especially after their recent 0-0 draw with league leaders Young Africans SC," he said.

However, he said Singida Fountain Gate FC was still determined to correct their mistakes and perform well in the second round.

Singida Fountain Gate is placed 5th in the league standings after 15 matches. They have won 5 matches, drew 5, and lost five matches. They have scored 17 goals and conceded 17 with 20 points.

Kagera Sugar FC, on the other hand has moved to 10th position after 15 matches. They won 4 matches, drew 5, and lost 6. They have scored 9 goals and conceded 16 with 17 points.