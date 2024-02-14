South Africa: SIU Welcomes Arrest of Allegedly Corrupt Former Eskom Officials

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the arrest and appearance in court of two former Eskom officials on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

The two employees, Thandi Magagula and Nontuthubo Mahweliri, were employed at the Hendrina Power Station and were arrested by the Hawks last week and have appeared in different courts.

"The court appearance is part of the implementation of the National Anti-Corruption strategy by law enforcement agencies to strengthen its fight against corruption, especially when such crimes are committed by state employees in positions of trust to deliver services for the benefit of the public and the economy, but instead, steal from the most vulnerable to enrich themselves and fund their opulent lifestyles," the SIU said.

Magagula allegedly conducted business with the electricity supplier while employed there.

"An SIU investigation revealed that Magagula held a private investment in a company called Montoza Engineering. Montoza Engineering had one or more contracts with Eskom and according to Eskom records during the period of approximately October 2015 to November 2015, had rendered services and provided work or goods to Eskom to the value of approximately R58 888.76.

"Magagula as an employee of Eskom was not supposed to conduct any business with the entity as this is against Eskom's policy on conflict of interest," the SIU said.

She also underwent a disciplinary hearing at Eskom, was found guilty and was given a seven-day suspension.

Mahweliri also allegedly operated under the same modus operandi.

"The investigation by the SIU found that Mahweliri failed to declare that she is a member of a company called NKG Trading investments, which had a contract with Eskom and failed to apply for permission to perform private work. Her company received payments to the value of R1 082 884 for the period 2017 and 2018.

"The SIU also referred Mahweliri for disciplinary action. Eskom held a hearing, and she was found guilty of all charges of misconduct and suspended for 7 days without pay," the SIU said.

Both cases were postponed and they are expected to appear in the Middelburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court.