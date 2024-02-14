Namibia: Geingob Memorials Move to New Venue

14 February 2024
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Written By Charlotte Nambadja

Daily memorial services for president Hage Geingob are now scheduled to take place at Independence Arena at Katutura from Wednesday until Friday.

The events will not take place at the Namibian College of Open Learning centre at Katutura any more as previously announced.

This was said by minister of finance and public enterprises Iipumbu Shiimi on Tuesday at the Windhoek Showgrounds, where memorial services have been held since Monday.

The Geingobs' private residence, Casa Rosalia, was the previous the venue for these services since Geingob's death on 4 February.

His funeral is scheduled for 25 February, with a final memorial service set to take place a day earlier.

Monday,, 26 February has therefore been declared a public holiday.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.