Namibia: Geingob Memorials Move to New Venue

Daily memorial services for president Hage Geingob are now scheduled to take place at Independence Arena at Katutura from Wednesday until Friday.

The events will not take place at the Namibian College of Open Learning centre at Katutura any more as previously announced.

This was said by minister of finance and public enterprises Iipumbu Shiimi on Tuesday at the Windhoek Showgrounds, where memorial services have been held since Monday.

The Geingobs' private residence, Casa Rosalia, was the previous the venue for these services since Geingob's death on 4 February.

His funeral is scheduled for 25 February, with a final memorial service set to take place a day earlier.

Monday,, 26 February has therefore been declared a public holiday.