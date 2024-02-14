Morocco: Council of Government to Convene On Thursday

Rabat — A Council of Government meeting will be held on Thursday under the chairmanship of the Head of Government, Aziz Akhannouch, said a statement by the Department of the Head of Government.

According to the statement, the Council will examine seven draft decrees, the first of which amends and supplements the decree relating to the implementation of the law instituting a system of coverage for the consequences of catastrophic events, and amends and supplements the law on the insurance code.

The second draft decree concerns the status of civil servants in the Ministry of National Education, the third promulgates various measures relating to the allowances allocated to these civil servants, while the fourth amends the decree creating an additional inspection allowance for inspectors in the Ministry of National Education, added the same source.

The fifth draft decree promulgates provisional measures for educational support courses, while the sixth amends the decree on the implementation of the law creating the Regional Academies of Education and Training (AREF).

The last draft decree provides for the supervision of the organization of certain examinations and competitions at the level of the Ministry of National Education.

The Council will conclude its proceedings by examining proposals for appointments to higher office, in accordance with the provisions of Article 92 of the Constitution, the statement concluded.